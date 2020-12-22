Humanitarian situation in Gaza Strip ‘deteriorating’

The number of people suffering from coronavirus, COVID-19, in Gaza has increased again due to the continuation of the cruel siege by the Zionist regime, which has caused the humanitarian situation there to deteriorate.

This is while the Zionist regime continues to besiege Gaza Strip and does not intend to lift it.

According to the report, in the past 24 hours, another 250 Palestinians have been infected with the novel coronavirus in the Gaza Strip and 11 people have died in the region due to Covid-19. Thus, the number of corona patients in the Gaza Strip has reached more than 33,000.

Recently, Palestinian resistance groups issued a statement warning of the dire consequences of preventing the importation of medicine and medical equipment needed in Gaza Strip to combat coronavirus.

In their statement, the groups stressed that if the lives of Palestinians are endangered as a result of the Zionist regime's ban on medical equipment entering Gaza, all options will be considered to counter the regime.

