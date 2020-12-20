  1. Politics
Dec 20, 2020, 7:14 PM

At least 140 Palestinians contract COVID-19 in Israeli jails

At least 140 Palestinians contract COVID-19 in Israeli jails

TEHRAN, Dec. 20 (MNA) – At least 140 Palestinian inmates in the Zionist regime’s jails have contracted COVID-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic in early March this year, a Palestinian official said.

Hasan Abed Rabbo, a spokesman of Palestine’s Detainees and Ex-Detainees Commission, said on Sunday that the international community should bear a moral responsibility under the Fourth Geneva Convention to pressure the Israeli occupiers to ensure the health, wellbeing, and safety of the Palestinian prisoners, Palestine's official Wafa news agency reported.

He demanded all the concerned human rights organizations to intervene to save the lives of the prisoners at this particular hard time.

As the coronavirus spreads across the globe, the occupied West Bank and the besieged Gaza Strip are no exception. The only difference is that the former is occupied and the latter is besieged by the Israeli regime. The Zionists are obliged morally and under international law to lift the siege and the occupation, but instead have intensified both.

MNA/FNA13990930000820/PR

News Code 167410

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News