At least 140 Palestinians contract COVID-19 in Israeli jails

Hasan Abed Rabbo, a spokesman of Palestine’s Detainees and Ex-Detainees Commission, said on Sunday that the international community should bear a moral responsibility under the Fourth Geneva Convention to pressure the Israeli occupiers to ensure the health, wellbeing, and safety of the Palestinian prisoners, Palestine's official Wafa news agency reported.

He demanded all the concerned human rights organizations to intervene to save the lives of the prisoners at this particular hard time.

As the coronavirus spreads across the globe, the occupied West Bank and the besieged Gaza Strip are no exception. The only difference is that the former is occupied and the latter is besieged by the Israeli regime. The Zionists are obliged morally and under international law to lift the siege and the occupation, but instead have intensified both.

