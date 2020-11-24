Iran to be able to mass-produce corona vaccine: Pres. Rouhani

Speaking in specialized committees of Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters on Tue., Rouhani reiterated, “Relying on high capabilities of its scientists, Iran will be able to produce COVID-19 vaccines in the country. Given the provision of necessary infrastructures, the country will be able to produce coronavirus vaccines massively.”

Then, he pointed to the tough restrictions enforced by National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters as of 1st of Azar (Nov. 21) due to rising outbreak of COVID-19 and added, “Owners of businesses, despite suffering economic losses, shut down their activities to ensure health of people and established very good cooperation with the headquarters in implementation of comprehensive plan in the fight against coronavirus.”

He seized this opportunity to express his thanks to owners of businesses who shut down their activities to observe health protocols and guidelines instructed by the Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters and also ensure health of people in the nationwide.

President Rouhani instructed specialized committees of Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters to make all their utmost efforts to raise public awareness on the adverse effects of coronavirus disease across the country.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rouhani appreciated the efforts made in the field of producing coronavirus vaccine as well as measures taken in the field of buying the COVID-19 vaccine from abroad and added, “Undoubtedly, considering the scientific and technological capabilities existing in the country, Iran will be able to produce COVID-19 vaccines in the country.”

His administration will use all its capabilities and potentials to ensure health of people across the country, he added.

