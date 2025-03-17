  1. Politics
Mar 17, 2025, 9:05 PM

Lebanese president orders army to confront Syrian Takfiris

Lebanese president orders army to confront Syrian Takfiris

TEHRAN, Mar. 17 (MNA) – The Lebanese President reacted to recent developments on the Lebanese-Syrian borders, ordering the army to confront the aggressor HTS forces from the Syrian side of the border.

"I have commanded the Lebanese Army to respond to the sources of fire," President Joseph Aoun said on clashes with aggressor Syrian armed groups. 

"What is happening on the country's eastern and northeastern borders cannot continue," Aoun said, according to local Syrian media. 

He added that he had asked the Lebanese Foreign Minister to contact Syrian counterpart to resolve this crisis in line with the aim of guaranteeing the sovereignty of the two countries.

The local Lebanese media have reported that two were martyred and several were injured in attacks by Takfiri groups on the town of Housh al-Sayyid Ali on the border with Syria.

MNA/6411112

News ID 229724

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News