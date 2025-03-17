Lebanese president orders army to confront Syrian Takfiris

"I have commanded the Lebanese Army to respond to the sources of fire," President Joseph Aoun said on clashes with aggressor Syrian armed groups.

"What is happening on the country's eastern and northeastern borders cannot continue," Aoun said, according to local Syrian media.

He added that he had asked the Lebanese Foreign Minister to contact Syrian counterpart to resolve this crisis in line with the aim of guaranteeing the sovereignty of the two countries.

The local Lebanese media have reported that two were martyred and several were injured in attacks by Takfiri groups on the town of Housh al-Sayyid Ali on the border with Syria.

