Iran dep. FM says had frank, constructive talks with Grossi

Kazem Gharibabadi wrote on his personal page on X social network, "I had a frank and constructive conversation with the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency."

During the meeting, cooperation between Iran and the Agency, the resolution of the two outstanding issues, the security of nuclear facilities and the latest developments surrounding the nuclear issue and the lifting of sanctions were discussed and exchanged.

The deputy Iranian foreign minister said that "Iran and the Agency have a long history of cooperation that enables them to resolve the few existing differences, provided that external political pressures on the Agency are ended and the Agency also adopts an independent, technical, impartial and professional approach."

"Iran is committed to cooperating with the Agency within the framework of its safeguards obligations, while protecting its security and national interests," Ghariabadi further wrote in his post.

On Monday morning, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei announced that Gharibabadi would travel to Vienna to hold talks with officials from IAEA.

MNA