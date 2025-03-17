Chinese envoy congratulates Nowruz in message to Mehr

In his message to Mehr, Zong Peiwu recalls that the celebration of the new year in Iran comes a short while after the Chinese celebrate their new year. "These two traditional celebrations, which symbolize the hopes and aspirations of the peoples of China and Iran for the New Year, reflect the shared passion of two ancient civilizations for togetherness, happiness, and liveliness."

"China and Iran, as two ancient civilizations that have been linked throughout history through the Silk Road, have always played an important role in cultural interactions," the ambassador further noted.

"The coincidence of Nowruz and Chinese spring celebration, as a dialogue beyond time and space, reminds us to discover the commonalities in each other's rituals and deepens mutual understanding through cultural exchanges," Zong Peiwu further noted.

The diplomat went on to recall that the Chinese Embassy in Tehran recently held a joint concert entitled "Chinese New Year Together" to turn music into a bridge for cultural interaction between the two countries.

The event was participated by different groups, including a number of Iranian officials and their families as well as artists and journalists.

The concert included the performance of some pieces from the Chinese and Iranian music by a local music group from the Faculty of Music, University of Tehran.

