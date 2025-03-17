Araghchi, Japanese counterpart discuss Iran nuclear program

According to the statement published on the Japanese foreign ministry, Takeshi Iwaya, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, held a telephone talk with his Iranian counterpart Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on Monday.

The two ministers had a candid exchange of views on the situation surrounding Iran, including its nuclear issue.

Minister Iwaya expressed deep concern about the current situation, and while stressing the importance of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), pointed out that it is essential for Iran to take constructive and concrete actions in order to advance dialogue towards a peaceful resolution of the nuclear issue. Minister Iwaya also stressed the importance of dialogue and stated that Japan would continue to make diplomatic efforts towards the peace and stability of the region.

In response, Minister Araghchi explained the Iranian side's position and efforts.

Both ministers affirmed to continue the multilayered dialogue between Japan and Iran, including at the foreign ministerial level, for the peace and stability of the region.

MNA