Mar 17, 2025, 10:18 AM

US conducts 170 attacks against Yemen

TEHRAN, Mar. 17 (MNA) – American warplanes targeted various areas of Yemen at least 170 times.

Yahya Saree, spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, stated in a statement that the US-led aggressors have carried out more than 170 airstrikes across various regions of Yemen.

Saree reaffirmed that Yemeni forces will not hesitate to target enemy ships in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea, stressing that these military operations will persist until Yemen's objectives are achieved.

In the past 24 hours, Yemeni forces launched two separate attacks on the US aircraft carrier, USS Harry S. Truman, using ballistic and guided missiles, along with multiple drones.

Meanwhile, brutal airstrikes by US-led forces on residential areas in Yemen have resulted in over 100 casualties, including women and children.

