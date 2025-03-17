Kallas comments on EU's position on Iran nuclear program

In addition to the European Troika (UK, France, and Germany), the unified stance of the European Union over Iran’s nuclear program is important, the EU foreign policy chief stated in an interview, as translated by Arabic website of Al Jazeera.

She reiterated the European claim that Tehran was assisting Moscow in its military operation in Ukraine.

All European countries condemn the military use of humanitarian aid by Israel she said, adding that the humanitarian aid must enter Gaza.

“So, on Gaza, everybody condemned the politicization of humanitarian aid. Humanitarian aid has to reach the people in need in Gaza, and we were also welcoming the Arab peace plan or Arab reconstruction plan for Gaza,” she emphasized.

Regarding the Syrian crisis, Kallas pointed out that the current violence in Syria has caused Europe to retreat.

“When it comes to Syria, we have the 9th Syria Brussels conference today, where we will hear a lot of pledges, and of course we were discussing the situation and the violence against the people in Syria.”

Europe Union cannot trust Russia, she added.

