Trump continues to threaten Iran, Yemeni Ansarallah

In a post on his Truth Social, Donald Trump stated on Monday that Iran will be held responsible for any further attacks by the Yemenis and will be held to account for that.

According to the local Yemeni media Al Masirah, large crowds of people in millions gathered in Al-Sabain Square in Sanaa and other squares in other Yemeni provinces on Monday to show their strong support for their government against the Western states' aggression which came in support of the Zionist Israeli regime.

MNA