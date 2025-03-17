Diplomacy, media work together to achieve national interests

Araghchi was speaking on Monday during the last weekly press briefing of Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei in the current Iranian calendar year, which will come to an end on Thursday.

“I have said many times that diplomacy and media move in step with each other. Diplomacy, the battlefield, and the media advance together, and we have always sought to achieve national interests side by side,” he said.

He also expressed his appreciation to journalists and wished the people of Iran and members of the media a happy and prosperous new year.

Reflecting on the year, Araghchi described it as eventful and full of ups and downs. “You were present in every moment, reporting and documenting events,” he said.

“We experienced both sorrow and joy, but griefs were many,” he said, referring to the martyrdom of President Ebrahim Raeisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. He also prayed that the Almighty God would grant Iranians and all Muslims a better destiny.

