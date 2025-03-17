Isfahan’s Museum of Contemporary Art a home for visual arts

The majestic museum building, managed by the Cultural and Recreational Organization of Isfahan Municipality, dates back to the Safavid era (1501-1736).

The building underwent extensive renovation during the Qajar period (1794-1925). Masoud Mirza, the then-governor of Isfahan, used it as his residence and administrative office, according to Press TV.

Due to his profound passion for hunting, Mirza stored his hunting trophies in this building, which led to its nickname, "Hall of Antlers," according to museum officials.

To honor artists and their contributions, Isfahan Municipality started restoration work on the building a few years ago.

During the reopening ceremony on Saturday, Saeed Mohammadi-Panah, the director of the Isfahan Museum of Contemporary Art, announced that the museum, which serves as the city’s specialized center for visual arts, had reopened after four years of restoration and necessary renovations.

The museum will be open to artists, art lovers, and local and foreign tourists during the upcoming Persian New Year holidays, starting March 21.

A city in central Iran, Isfahan is known for its stunning Persian architecture and historic buildings dating back to the Safavid era, which are thronged by millions of local and foreign tourists every year.

The mayor of Isfahan inaugurated two exhibitions alongside the museum's reopening ceremony, inviting visitors to explore "30 Years of Museum Posters" and "30 Years of Museum Images."

Referring to the historical background of the building, Mohammadi-Panah told visitors that it dates back to the Safavid era and is one of Isfahan’s valuable historical structures.

Situated near Chehel Sotoun Palace, it saw various changes in function over the years. Ultimately, in 1994, it was officially named the Isfahan Museum of Contemporary Art.

