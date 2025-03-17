Mehdi Karroubi's house arrest lifted

Hossein Karroubi confirmed that while the security personnel will remain at his father’s residence until April 9 for security reasons, they have informed Karroubi that they will leave the premises regardless of his acceptance of the decision.

"No restrictions have been imposed on my father for after the removal of house arrest," he added.

The 2009 post-election unrest was triggered by claims of vote-rigging by two rivals of ex-president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. Mirhossein Mousavi and Mahdi Karroubi claimed Ahmadinejad won the election by fraud, an allegation vehemently dismissed by authorities as baseless.

The defeated candidates then called their supporters into the streets to demand a new election. The protests then turned violent and snowballed into deadly riots.

Going on for months, the unrest came to an end after an opposing wave of protests took hold by millions of Iranians who demanded an end to violence and called the rioters seditionists.

Mirhossein Mousavi and Mahdi Karroubi have since been under house arrest for provoking turmoil and threatening national security.

