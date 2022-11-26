Russia resumes flights to Syria after twelve-years hiatus

After twelve-year hiatus, the first Russian civilian passenger plane arrived Friday at Lattakia International Airport, with the efforts and support of the Russian Trade Representative and in cooperation with the Syrian Ministry of Transport.

Director of the airport, Ziyad Tawil, told SANA reporter that the Russian civil airline, Cosmos, launched a flight from Makhachkala Airport, the capital of the Republic of Dagestan, to Syria, and this flight will be on a weekly basis.

Tawil pointed out the importance of this flight, which indicates stability and the return of work in air traffic, and the readiness of Lattakia Airport to receive all civil flights.

