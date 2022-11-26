  1. Economy
Nov 26, 2022, 2:20 PM

Russia resumes flights to Syria after twelve-years hiatus

Russia resumes flights to Syria after twelve-years hiatus

TEHRAN, Nov. 26 (MNA) – Russian civil airline Cosmos launched a flight from Makhachkala Airport in Dagestan to the Latakia International Airport, after a 12-year hiatus.

After twelve-year hiatus, the first Russian civilian passenger plane arrived Friday at Lattakia International Airport, with the efforts and support of the Russian Trade Representative and in cooperation with the Syrian Ministry of Transport.

Director of the airport, Ziyad Tawil, told SANA reporter that the Russian civil airline, Cosmos, launched a flight from Makhachkala Airport, the capital of the Republic of Dagestan, to Syria, and this flight will be on a weekly basis.

Tawil pointed out the importance of this flight, which indicates stability and the return of work in air traffic, and the readiness of Lattakia Airport to receive all civil flights.

RHM/PR

News Code 194097
Marzieh Rahmani

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News