Iran's saffron exports top $117mn in eight months

According to Spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi, Hong Kong was the top customer of Iran’s saffron during the period with 53.15 tons worth $36.83 million.

Spain with 33.18 tons ($21.58 million), the UAE with 31.41 tons ($18.7 million), Afghanistan with 18 tons ($11.27 million), and China with 18.59 tons ($10.78 million) were respectively the next top destinations of the expensive spice during the period.

The next top buyers of Iran’s saffron were Oman ($5.6 million), Kuwait ($2.7 million), Qatar ($1.9 million), Macao ($1.4 million), and Taiwan ($1.2 million).

According to Latifi, Iranian farmers produced around 500 tons of saffron last year (ended March 19, 2020), noting that 80% of which was shipped to the foreign markets.

Iran is the world’s biggest saffron producer with over 300 tons of saffron per year and accounts for more than 90% of global production.

MR/IRN84148285