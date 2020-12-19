Markazi prov. exports over 1mn tons of products in 8 months

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Sat., Esmaeil Hassani said that 1,094,201 tons of products, valued at $517,913,258, were exported from Markazi province to countries including Iraqm Afghanistan, Turkey, Pakistan and Uzbekistan from March 21 to Nov. 22.

Export of products from Markazi province in this period registered a 12 and 25 percent decline in terms of weight and value respectively as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the country has been cited as the main reason behind exports decline in this province, Hassani stressed.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the products imported into this province and added, “94,541 tons of goods, valued at $240,155,737, have been imported into this province from March 21 to Nov. 22, showing a 21 and 24 percent decline in terms of weight and value respectively.”

These products were imported into Markazi province from countries including UAE, Turkey, China, India and Germany, the Director General of Customs of Markazi province Hassani added.

MA/IRN84137824