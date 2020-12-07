Araghchi stresses on Portugal role in Iran-Europe relations

Carlos Antonio Rico Da Costa Nos, the Portuguese Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran met and held talks with the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi on Monday.

The Portuguese Ambassador emphasized his country's readiness and interest in strengthening and expanding bilateral relations, as well as relations between Iran and the European Union.

In this meeting, Araqchi, described Tehran and Lisbon relations as friendly, referred to the future position of Portugal as the president of the European Union, expressing hope that Portugal could play an active role in the relations between Iran and Europe.

It is worth mentioning that Portugal will take over the rotating presidency of the European Union from the beginning of January 2021.



