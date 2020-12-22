Hashd al-Sha’abi confiscates large quantities of ISIL weapons

The series of operations of Hashd al-Sha’abi forces to clear various areas from the remnants of the ISIL takfiri elements continues, Alsumaria News reported.

According to the report, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces launched a new operation in the western axis of Kirkuk province and managed to seize large quantities of weapons belonging the ISIL elements during an operation.

Hashd al-Sha’abi officials announced that 15 Austrian-made missiles were also found in the operation.

Yesterday, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces succeeded in seizing and confiscating some weapons belonging to ISIL during an operation in Al-Anbar province.

In recent days, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces carried out a large-scale security operation against terrorist elements in some parts of Iraq, including, the western province of Nineveh, on the Syrian border, and Najaf province on the Iraqi border with Saudi Arabia.

On Monday, the Iraqi army and Hashd al-Sha’abi have arrested a senior ISIL commander in Al Anbar province too.

In late 2017, Iraq declared victory over Daesh, but the armed forces still conduct operations against militants and sleeper cells that are active in different parts of the country.

In recent months, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.

