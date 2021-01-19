At least four explosions hit Iraq's Babil

Some news sources claimed Tuesday morning that US fighter jets had attacked some positions in Iraq, but a Pentagon official denied the US attack hours later.

Al-Mayadeen reported that several explosions were heard in the Jurf al-Sakhar area of Babil province.

As Al-Mayadeen reported, the blasts were caused by an airstrike and the target area was the headquarters of the Iraqi Armed Forces.

Al-Jazeera correspondent claimed moments later that the United States was bombing positions in the Jurf al-Sakhar area.

Al-Mayadeen quoted his correspondent as saying that the US planes were flying in the al Qaim area on the Iraqi-Syrian border.

Initial reports claimed that the attack on Jurf al-Sakhar was carried out by US F-16 fighter jets.

Local sources say at least four explosions have occurred in the area.

The Iraqi Al-Ahad news reported that 9 Iraqi army members had been killed in the attacks.

However, a senior Pentagon official denied the reports in an interview with Fox News, saying that the United States had not carried out any attacks near Baghdad that night.

News sources did not provide further details about the alleged attack.

