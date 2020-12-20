Iran Oil Minister due in Moscow on Sunday

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh is to leave Tehran for Moscow on Sunday, December 20, to review the latest developments in the global crude oil markets with Russian officials.

US has long plotted coups, waged wars against Iranians: Spox

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that the US regimes have long plotted coups and waged wars against Iranians and their neighbors.

Markazi prov. exports over 1mn tons of products in 8 months

The Director General of Customs Offices of Markazi province said that 1,094,201 tons of non-oil products were exported from this province to other countries in the first eight months of the current year (started March 21).

Iranian President thanks people for observing heath protocols

Congratulating Nurses' Day and appreciating the efforts of all the country's nurses, the President called on people to observe health protocols during the pandemic.

Iran's 71th naval flotilla dispatched to Intl. waters

The 71th Iranian navy flotilla, consisting of the Alborz destroyer and the Khark helicopter carrier, were dispatched to international waters so as to carry out their missions

Iran's daily COVID-19 fatalities reach lowest in three months

The latest figures released by the Iranian Ministry of Health show the daily death toll of the COVID-19 has reached its lowest count since late September.

Imports, exports from Rimdan-Gabd border become possible

Spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said that suitable ways were paved for transiting, importing, and exporting products from Rimdan-Gabd cross-border gateway.

US must leave region: Zarif

Iranian FM Zarif reiterates the necessity of US withdrawal from the region.

In an interview with Afganistan's Tolo News, Javad Zarif reiterated Iran's emphasis on the US withdrawal from the region after the assassination of Martyr Soleimani.

Rouhani felicitates Qatar on National Day

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani congratulated Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Qatar’s National Day and expressed hope for further expansion of relations between the two nations.

