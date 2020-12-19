“Cinema Verite” warmly welcomed by cinema fans

Mohammad Hamidi-Moqaddam underscored the "53 Coup" a documentary which is about the 1953 Iranian coup d'état, known in Iran as the 28 Mordad coup d'état was warmly welcomed by audiences.

Commenting on the commemoration ceremony of Farshad Fadaian which was held on the fourth day of the festival, Hamidi-Moqaddam described Fadaian as a great documentarian and artist.

He added that the "Quarantine Etudes" as the latest work of Fadaian was also selected in two sections of the national competition and the special section of Coronavirus, but at his own request the film will be displayed only in the special display section of the event.

The 14th Iran International Documentary Film Festival opened in Tehran on Dec 15.

This week-long cinematic event is underway totally online and will be wrapped up on December 22.

Fadaian is a veteran and globally-known photographer, documentary filmmaker, researcher, editor, producer, and director.

The festival has several sections including the National, International, and Martyr Avini Prize, Entrepreneurship Documentary Competition, Coronavirus Special Section, Side Sections, and commemorations.

In the meantime, several expert workshops, master talks as well as master classes are being held on the sideline this international cinematic event.

