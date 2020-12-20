Laura Rascaroli holds master class in Cinema Verite

Rascaroli discussed the topic "The Personal Camera" at the master class.

Rascaroli is the author, in collaboration with Ewa Mazierska, of From Moscow to Madrid: Postmodern Cities, European Cinema (2003), The Cinema of Nanni Moretti: Dreams and Diaries (2004), and Crossing New Europe: Postmodern Travel and the European Road Movie (2006).

"Today, the term of "essay film" is widely and frequently used in film festivals, art circles, the press, and academic publications," she added.

"Although the term of "essay film" is not new term, it has recently become popular in the world. This term dates back to before 1930, it was not really used in the field of film criticism or literature until 2000," Rascaroli said.

"A number of such films were described by critics as "essay" in the 1930s. First of all, "Man with a Movie Camera" was directed by Dziga Vertov. There is no doubt that the film essay was the pioneer of non-fiction films in the 1950s. Films that showed the thoughtful initiatives of many experimental filmmakers, especially in France," she added.

In the meantime, the Persian translation of the " The Personal Camera: Subjective Cinema and the Essay Film" written by Rascaroli are among the books that have been unveiled in the festival.

The 14th Iran International Documentary Film Festival opened in Tehran on Dec 15.

The festival has several sections including the National, International, and Martyr Avini Prize, Entrepreneurship Documentary Competition, Coronavirus Special Section, Side Sections, and commemorations.

In the meantime, several expert workshops, master talks as well as masterclasses are being held on the sideline of this international cinematic event.

