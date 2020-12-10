Khaf-Herat Railway to cause Iran-Afghanistan economic boom

Speaking in the inaugural ceremony of Khaf-Herat Railway on Thu., Ashraf Ghani reiterated that the inauguration of the historic Khaf-Herat Railway project is an important step towards economic development and boom between the two neighboring countries of Iran and Afghanistan.

He stated, “I am happy that today we are witnessing the operation of the historic and vital Khaf-Herat railway project, which is the result of the unflinching and tireless efforts of both countries in the field of strong connection and achieving economic prosperity.”

Addressing Iranian President Rouhani, Ashraf Ghani said, “I wished to participate in the inauguration of this great project in person with you, but the limitations caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, caused us to inaugurate this vital project in absentia and through video conferencing."

Afghan president expressed his thanks to President Rouhani for containing the first wave of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and also special attention of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the recovery of Afghan refugees living in Iran during the pandemic.

Completion of this important project, despite the limitations caused by the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, is a clear sign of the national will of both countries and industrious efforts of officials, designers, workers and all those involved in the launch of this important project.

He said, "We welcome the inauguration of this historic project as an important step towards revival, development and economic leap in both countries.”

