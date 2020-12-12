Iran, Afghanistan confer on issues related to Peace Talk

Expressing gratitude for the long-term hosting of Afghan refugees in Iran and its support for the Afghan peace talks, Nab congratulated the governments and people of the two countries on the opening of the Khaf-Herat railway with the virtual presence of the Presidents of Afghanistan and Iran.

He considered the opening of the Khaf-Herat railway fundamental and important step in order to strengthen and expand relations between Kabul and Tehran.

Condemning today's rocket attacks that killed and injured a number of Afghan citizens, Araghchi expressed hope that a comprehensive document on long-term cooperation between the two countries would be finalized and ready soon.

The two sides discussed the peace talks between Afghanistan and the Taliban, the role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in building a regional consensus on the political and security situation in Afghanistan, as well as expanding political, economic and trade relations between the two countries.

They also discussed issues related to the comprehensive document on cooperation.

Iranian Deputy FM Abbas Araghchi who travelled to Kabul has met with the National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib.

During the meeting, bilateral issues, security, and the peace process in Afghanistan were discussed.

