8 COVID-19 patients killed in hospital fire in south Turkey

The incident took place in the COVID-19 intensive care unit in the SANKO University Hospital where a fire was caused by a high-flow oxygen therapy machine used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, according to a statement by the university, Anadolu reported.

After the explosion, 14 other patients receiving COVID-19 treatment in the unit were referred to various hospitals.

Police and fire service teams were dispatched to the scene.

An investigation has been launched regarding the deadly incident.

