  1. World
  2. Eurasia
Dec 19, 2020, 10:54 AM

8 COVID-19 patients killed in hospital fire in south Turkey

8 COVID-19 patients killed in hospital fire in south Turkey

TEHRAN, Dec. 19 (MNA) – At least eight patients were killed on Saturday when an oxygen machine caused fire in a private hospital in the southeastern Gaziantep province, Turkey, the hospital confirmed.

The incident took place in the COVID-19 intensive care unit in the SANKO University Hospital where a fire was caused by a high-flow oxygen therapy machine used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, according to a statement by the university, Anadolu reported.

After the explosion, 14 other patients receiving COVID-19 treatment in the unit were referred to various hospitals.

Police and fire service teams were dispatched to the scene.

An investigation has been launched regarding the deadly incident.

MR/PR

News Code 167336

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 13 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News