Iran COVID-19 infections top 1m

Speaking in her daily briefing, the Ministry’s spokesperson Sima Lari said that 13,922 new infections have been detected since Wednesday, which takes the total tally to 1,003,494.

She noted that 358 patients have succumbed to the disease in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 45,384.

Lari also said that 5,824 people are suffering from critical conditions.

6,256,715 tests have been carried out in the country since the start of the outbreak, she said, adding that 699,315 people have also recovered from the disease.

According to the latest compiled data, nearly 65 million people across the globe have contracted the COVID-19 while the death toll has topped 1.5 million.

