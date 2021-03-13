Over 88mn people suffering from acute hunger in worldwide: UN

The United Nations has warned that in the midst of the outbreak of coronavirus global pandemic, COVID-19, food insecurity has threatened many countries and complicated the situation significantly.

According to the UN statistics, more than 88 million people around the world were suffering from acute hunger at the end of 2020 due to conflicts and instabilities, registering a 20 percent increase as compared to a year ago.

UN Secretary General António Guterres also said in a videoconference address to the UN Security Council that many famines have been caused by global conflicts.

He also said that crisis of climate change and spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic have fueled the flames of this crisis extremely.

UN secretary general warned that millions of people will face starvation and death if any drastic measures are not taken in this regard.

As a matter of fact, more than 30 million people in over 30 countries are just 'one step away from the starvation', he highlighted.

The UN chief also emphasized the continued food insecurity in areas such as Ivory Coast, South Sudan, Yemen and Afghanistan which is a serious concern.

