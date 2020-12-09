Yemen war fruit of American, Zionist policies: Irloo

“The US role is prominent in the aggression against the people of the region, especially against the Yemenis,” Irloo tweeted late on Tuesday.

“What is happening in the Saudi siege and aggression against Yemen is merely the implementation of the American Zionist policies,” he added.

His tweet came hours after the US regime added the names of Irloo and the Islamic Republic-headquartered religious studies university to the list of its sanctions as Washington sustains its campaign of economic terrorism against Tehran.

Irloo submitted his credentials to Yemeni officials in early November.

In October, US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus issued a raft of meddlesome remarks on Iran-Yemen relations, and the newly-appointed envoy.

She addressed Iran’s appointment of the official as its new envoy to the Arab Peninsula country, claiming that the Islamic Republic had “smuggled” the official into Sana’a.

US Department of the Treasury echoed Ortagus’ accusation back then that Irloo was “linked” to Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), without providing any proof.

