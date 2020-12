The Yemeni army has foiled the aggression of the Saudi coalition in Dhale province, Almasirah reported.

A number of Saudi forces have been killed and injured during the attack, the report added.

Yemeni forces have already inflicted heavy casualties on the Saudi coalition in Marib province.

In the meanwhile, Saudi fighter jets have intensified their offensive on various parts of Marib to prevent the further advance of Yemeni forces in the city.

