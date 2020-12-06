Yemen aggressors taking their last breaths

“Saudi-led aggression’s elements are spending their last days in Yemen after successive defeats,” Brigadier General Yahya Saree said on Sunday.

"The occupiers and their mercenaries, are doomed to decay and destruction with all the trespasses and the blood they shed in the past years.”

"Yemeni leaders have issued a general amnesty for all those who want to return to the right path to stop the bloodshed in the country," he added.

In addition to large-scale missile operations against Saudi, the Yemeni resistance forces have achieved significant gains in the battle of Ma'rib.

Saudi aggressors and their mercenaries have so far failed to make any progress on the ground in Yemen after more than five years.

Yemen has been grappling with Saudi-led aggression for the past six years, backed by the United States and Western countries. The aim of this aggression was to bring back the resigned and fugitive president of this country.

MR/5088647