Emir of Qatar supports formation of Palestinian state

In this meeting, Abbas briefed the Emir of Qatar on the latest developments related to the Palestinian issue, and they discussed issues of common interest, and ways to support and strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

He also appreciated the position of Qatar in support of the Palestinian people in obtaining their full and undiminished rights.

For his part, the Emir of Qatar affirmed his country's position in support of the Palestinian and the right of the Palestinians to obtain their rights and establish their independent state, with al-Quds as its capital.

From the Palestinian side, the meeting was attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Riyad Al-Maliki, the head of the General Intelligence Service, Major General Majid Faraj, the ambassador of the State of Palestine to Qatar Munir Ghanem, and some other officials.

HJ/FNA13990924000481