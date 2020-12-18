Jahangiri felicitates Qatar National Day

In a message issued to Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdul Aziz al-Thani Iran’s Jahangiri extended congratulations on the arrival of Qatar National Day to the named official and the Qatari nation.

In a part of this message, referring to the ties and commonalities between Iran and Qatar, he expressed hope that in the light of cooperation and efforts between the two sides, more and more development of mutual relations in all fields will be witnessed.

Qatar National Day is a national commemoration of Qatar's unification in 1878.

HJ/IRN84152435