White House tempting others to sacrifice Palestinian Cause

In a tweet on Late Friday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry made some remarks in reaction to the White House move of supporting UAE in terms of selling weaponry to this country.

“Whether by removal from phony blacklists, or by fobbing off F-35s, or by recognizing the occupation, the US regime tries to tempt others to sacrifice Palestinian cause & shake hands with lands thieves,” Iranian Foreign Ministry said, adding, “It's bullying & bribery, not peace or diplomacy.”

Three US senators said on Wednesday they would introduce legislation seeking to halt the Trump administration’s effort to sell more than $23 billion of drones and other weapons systems to the United Arab Emirates, setting up a showdown with the president just weeks before he is due to leave the office.

