US obliged to make effort to regain JCPOA partnership: Zarif

“The United States is responsible for its commitments to the JCPOA [the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action], and it should make effort to regain the membership of the deal,” Zarif said in a recently-held interview with a local network, Arman Media.

He said Iran is ready to see the US returning to the JCPOA, however, to gain the membership, Washington should return to its commitments.

The Iranian diplomat reiterated that JCPOA is a legal agreement reached between Iran and six world powers, which has been confirmed by the UN Security Council Resolution 2231, saying that, therefore, it cannot be trampled by the unilateral actions of the US as

Zarif also pointed to the US presidential elections, saying that the administration of president-elect, Joe Biden, knows that when they return to the nuclear deal commitments, certain issues including Iran's missile program will not be negotiable because they have already been discussed.

The diplomat expressed optimism about the future of the deal.

Elsewhere, Zarif referred to the policies adopted by the Israeli regime, saying that the Zionists are is moving towards their collapse.

While stressing that Iran will not officially recognize the Israeli regime, the top diplomat said, this is the Islamic Republic’s decision for the Palestinian cause.

However, he noted, if the Palestinians decide to reach an agreement with the Israeli regime, Iran has no problem with such a decision.

"Democratic way is the sole solution to Palestine," he said.

