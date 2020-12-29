Iran’s Army ready to confront any sedition

On the occasion of 9th of Dey (Day of Insight, Wisdom and Renew Allegiance with the Jurisprudence), the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran issued a statement.

The full text of the statement is read as follows,

9th of Dey is the anniversary of showcasing insight, wisdom and authority of the noble people of Islamic Iran that foiled internal and external conspiracies and sedition waged against the country and caused the defeat of sworn enemies of the Islamic Revolution.

On this day, Iranian people, under the wise leadership of the Islamic Revolution Leader, thwarted all conspiracies and plots hatched by enemies against the country.

In the past three decades, enemies of the country have left no stone unturned to undermine the real image of the country, including orchestrating coups, launching eight years of Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran), cowardly assassinations, etc. but all their malicious objectives and conspiracies have foiled.

Undoubtedly, behind some of actions of internal counter-revolutionary elements, there were security and intelligence apparatuses and Western planners and think tanks that sought to defeat the Islamic Revolution with all their might but Iranian people foiled conspiracies waged by enemies against the Islamic Revolution.

While commemorating this great and influential day in the history of the Islamic Revolution as well as honoring the name and memory of martyrs, Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran reaffirms its allegiance to the Leader of Islamic Revolution and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and declares that it is ready to safeguard and protect the Establishment against any internal and external sedition.

TOP PHOTO: Army-staged Zolfaghar 99 military drill in southern regions of Iran in Sep. 2020 (Mohammadreza Abbasi/Mehr News Agency)

