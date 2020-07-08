Gen. Soleimani played key role in Lebanon's victories

Speaking in an interview on Wednesday, Sheikh Naim Qasem, the Hezbollah deputy general-secretary, pointed to the important role of Martyr Soleimani in the Resistance Axis.

In 2006, the plot of the Zionist Regime in invading Lebanon with the purpose of destroying Islamic Resistance was thankfully failed with the wise leadership of Hezbollah Secretary as well as military commanders such as Emad Mughniyeh and General Soleimani, said Naim Qasem told Alahed News.

General Soleimani never stopped giving a hand to Lebanon in those days, he said, adding that he was directly present in the central operation rooms and would give guidelines about military plans against the Zionist Regime.

He went on to underline that in 2011 when the wars of Syria flared up, it was transparent that Martyr General Soleimani as the commander of Qods Force would take action directly in these battles.

According to Sheikh Naim Qassem, General Soleimani had joined these battlefields firstly to save Syria from global aggression against this country, secondly to confront the ISIL terrorist groups and finally to support all forces including Iraqi, Afghan, Pakistani and Iranian who had come to Syria to help them against enemies.

RHM/IRNA83848891