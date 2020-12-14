Biden's incoming aide begins meddling in Iran's affairs

In a tweet on Sunday, Jake Sullivan reacted to the execution of Rouhollah Zam, administrator of a notorious counterrevolutionary channel, who was convicted of corruption on earth, among other crimes, calling it a “horrifying human rights violation”.

Continuing his baseless claims in line with Washington's anti-Iran policies, he said, “We will join our partners in calling out and standing up to Iran’s abuses.”

Zam, who used to run the counterrevolutionary Amad News website, was hanged on Saturday after Iran’s Supreme Court upheld a death sentence issued by the Islamic Revolution Court back in June.

His website, Amad News, feverishly disseminated incriminating content against Iran’s Islamic establishment and insulted the sanctities of Iranian Muslims.

Zam was first arrested in October 2019 by the Intelligence Organization of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

