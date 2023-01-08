Assembly of Experts condemns French magazine insulting move

The flagrant action of the French Magazine against Islam and the Shia authorities has once again displayed the hatred and malice of the enemies of Islam and Shiism, reads the statement released by the Iranian Assembly of Experts.

According to the statement, it is not the first time that this notorious French magazine publishes derogatory cartoons and the French government supports the barbarism against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The French magazine's move, which is famous for publishing insulting content against the Holy Prophet of Islam, has provoked the anger of the devotees of the Islamic Revolution, it said.

The condemnations after Charlie Hebdo magazine in France which has a long history of publishing derogatory and sacrilegious cartoons in the name of freedom of expression, published insulting cartoons of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. The controversial right-wing magazine had in early December announced a competition for producing the cartoons.

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced the closure of the Institut Français de Recherche en Iran – the cultural wing of the French Embassy in Tehran – as “the first step in response to” insulting cartoons published by Paris-based Charlie Hebdo magazine.

