Araghchi departs for Tehran after talk with Afghan officials

During his stay in Afghanistan, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi met and held talks with his Afghan counterpart Mirwais Nab, National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib, Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah, former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai and also Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar on the issue of mutual concerns.

In these meetings, Iran’s deputy foreign minister discussed with Afghan officials the issues of bilateral relations, peace process in Afghanistan, regional and international issues and common concerns of both sides including fight against terrorism, narcotics and problems caused by the coronavirus global pandemic.

In a meeting with his Afghan counterpart, Araghchi condemned the rocket terrorist attacks in Kabul on Saturday and expressed his condolences on the martyrdom and injury of a group of innocent people in this attack.

Araghchi expressed hope that peace and security will be established in Afghanistan with the restoration of peace in this country.

Meanwhile, the remaining parts of the Iran-Afghanistan Comprehensive Strategic Cooperation Document were discussed between Araghchi and his Afghan counterpart. After finalization, this Document will be signed and sealed by presidents of the two countries.

In his meetings with Afghan officials, Araghchi pointed to the commonalities between the two nations of Iran and Afghanistan and said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran calls peace and security in Afghanistan as peace and security in Iran.”

