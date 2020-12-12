Araghchi meets with former Afghan president in Kabul

During the meeting, the two sides expressed their satisfaction with the amicable and friendly relations between Iran and Afghanistan and emphasized strengthening mutual ties more than before.

In addition, Araghchi and Karzai exchanged their views on Afghanistan Peace Talks.

A comprehensive document on long-term cooperation, peace talks between the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and Taliban, and the role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in establishing a regional consensus on the political and security situation in Afghanistan as well as expanding political, economic and trade relations between the two countries were of the other topics of discussion in Araghchi's visit to Afghanistan.

Earlier, Araghchi met and held talks with his Afghan counterpart Mirwais Nab, National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib and Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah on the latest Afghanistan's issues.

During the meeting, bilateral issues, security, and the peace process in Afghanistan were discussed.

