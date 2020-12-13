Iran-Afghanistan comprehensive document to be finalized soon

On the sidelines of meeting with Afghan officials on Saturday night in Kabul, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqghhi referred to the importance of intensive consultations between the two countries, stating, “Iran and Afghanistan are two neighboring countries and have common interests and concerns.”

The people and government of Iran have always stood by the people and government of Afghanistan, he said and added, “The peace and stability in Afghanistan is Iran’s peace and stability, and the well-being and development of the Afghan people is directly related to the progress of the Iranian people.”

He also spoke about the comprehensive strategic document between Iran and Afghanistan, saying, “The comprehensive strategic document outlines the long-term relations between Iran and Afghanistan, determines the principles of these relations and plays an important role in strengthening relations between the two countries.”

He expressed hope that this round of talks in Kabul would be the final round, as good progress has been made on the document.

According to Araghchi, the strategic document has 5 parts, 4 of which have been finalized, and the remaining security part of this document will be concluded soon.

RHM/IRN84144876