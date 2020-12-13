US intentions in Afghan peace process unreliable

"History has shown that the actions of the Americans so far in the world have been fraught with many mistakes and malicious intentions. It means that few places can be named where the US intervention has been for the good of those countries.," said Araghchi in an interview with IRNA.

Referring to the request of the Taliban and US for the release of another 7,000 prisoners of this group, he added, "These issues are related to the government of Afghanistan. The Islamic Republic of Iran does not intend to interfere in the details of the agreements being made or how they will be implemented, but generally supports the peace process led by the Afghans and the Government of Afghanistan."

"Meanwhile, we are skeptical of US intentions for the Afghan peace process, and we are skeptical of their actions as well, and we told our Afghan friends about the issue," Araghchi noted.

"Any country that can contribute to the Afghan peace process should be welcomed, but there is skepticism about the goodwill of the United States, and our friends in Afghanistan need to be careful about these behind-the-scenes policies of the United States and take the necessary care," he highlighted.

"Iran can only recommend that this process move in the right direction and not interfere in its details," he noted.

Speaking about the reasons for the stop of Peace Talks for about 20 days, Araghchi said, "The first thing that came to my mind was that they closed the program for the Christmas holidays. The Taliban, on the other hand, is a reality in Afghan politics, and we cannot ignore it, and ignoring it means the continuation of war and bloodshed."

"A solution must be found so that the parties of Afghanistan can talk to the Taliban and reach a decision and all sides can feel victorious and the result of this decision will be peace," Deputy FM added.

"Regarding the location of the peace talks, it should be said that in the best case, the talks should take place inside Afghanistan, and everyone agrees on this," Araghchi said.

Araghchi who travelled to Kabul on Saturday met and held talks with his Afghan counterpart Mirwais Nab, National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib and Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah, and former President of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai on the latest Afghanistan's issues.

During the meeting, bilateral issues, security, and the peace process in Afghanistan were discussed.

ZZ/IRN84144797