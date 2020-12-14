Araghchi, Omani FM discuss regional developments

Araghchi who arrived in Muscat on Monday morning to attend the seventh round of the Iran-Oman Joint Strategic Consultation Committee said that holding this meeting in the current situation is very important.

Referring to the important position of Oman in Iran's foreign policy, he praised the role and balanced approach of this country in the face of regional and international developments.

Omani Foreign Minister, for his part, pointed to the fields and capacities existing in the relations between the two countries, emphasizing the further development of relations, especially in the economic and commercial spheres.

Referring to the importance of dialogue on regional issues, he expressed hope that in the new international context, the ground for understanding between the countries of the region should be provided as much as possible.

The strategic consultation committee is formed with the aim of raising the level of negotiations, decision-making, and determining the roadmap for all sectors of the two countries' relations, and so far six rounds of talks at the level of deputy foreign ministers have been held alternately in the capitals of the two countries.

ZZ/5095268