Araghchi meets with Afghan FM to discuss bilateral ties

In this bilateral meeting, Afghanistan Foreign Minister thanked efforts of Araghchi due to opening Khaf-Herat Railway and stated, “Following Afghanistan's connection with Central Asian countries in the north, the connection of Afghanistan by railway with the Islamic Republic of Iran in the west of the country has increased spirit of hope and confidence to strengthen cooperation and regional connectivity between two governments and nations in the region.”

Afghan foreign minister pointed to the cooperation between Kabul and Tehran in various fields and termed joint efforts of the two countries 'important and influential' in line with strengthening regional consensus for the success of Afghan Peace talks.

The two sides also discussed the importance of the continuation of these efforts to achieve lasting peace in Afghanistan and ensure economic stability and development in the region.

Iran’s deputy foreign minister, for his part, appreciated such approach and called the development of ties between Iran and Afghanistan ‘important’ in line with regional connectivity and economic prosperity.

The two sides exchanged their views on the finalization of the Comprehensive Long-Term Cooperation Document and preparations for holding the Iran-Afghanistan Joint Economic Commission.

Yesterday, Araghchi met and held talks with his Afghan counterpart Mirwais Nab, National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib and Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah on the latest Afghanistan's issues as well as former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai on the issue of mutual concerns.

