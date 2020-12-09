Foreign documentaries to take part at Iranian Cinema Verite

Foreign films which are set to be screened in the event are as follows:

-Glauber, Claro/ César Meneghetti/ Brazil

- Kubrick by Kubrick/ Gregory Monro/ France, Poland, Unlocking doors of cinema

-Wintopia/ Mira Burt-Wintonick/ Canada

-City Hall/ Frederick Wiseman/ USA

- The Cordillera of Dreams/ Patricio Guzmán/ France, Chile

Adriana´s Pact/ Lisset Orozco/ Chile

-Haydee and the Flying Fish/ Pachi Bustos/ Chile

-I never climbed the Provincia/ Ignacio Agüero/ Chile

-The Other One/ Francisco Bermejo/ Chile

-A Tunnel/ Nino Orjonikidz/ Vano Arsenishvil/ Georgia, Germany

-Acasa, My home/ Radu Ciorniciuc/ Romania, Germany, Finland

-Confucian Dream/ Mijie Li/ China

Froth/ Ilya Povolotsky/ Russia, Qatar

-Mother-Child/ Andrea Testa/ Argentina

-Punks/ Maasja Ooms/ Netherlands

-Rockfield: The Studio on the Farm/ Hannah Berryman/ UK

-Songs of Repression/ Estephan Wagner, Marianne Hougen-Moraga/ Denmark

-Speak So I Can See You/ Marija Stojnić/ Serbia, Croatia, Qatar

-The Chilean building/ Macarena Aguiló/ Chile, Cuba, Netherlands, France

-Stray/ Elizabeth Lo/ USA

-The Earth Is Blue as an Orange/ Iryna Tsilyk/ Ukraine

-Tony Driver/ Ascanio Petrini/ Italy, Mexico

-Gaza/ Andrew McConnell, Garry Keane/ Ireland/ Canada / Germany

-Two roads/ Radovan Síbrt/ Czech Republic

The International Section of the festival covers several items including the Portrait, Special Screenings, and Retrospective on Chilean Documentaries as well as the World’s best.

Meantime, several expert workshops, master talks as well as masterclasses will be held in this international cinematic event.

The national competition section comprises short, mid-length, and feature-length documentaries.

The international section of this edition will be held in a non-competition format due to the spread of Coronavirus.

The international section of the festival also enjoys numerous non-competition sections such as Special Displays, Mirror of a Festival, Portrait, Perspective of One Country, Documentary Cinema, Chile Documentary Cinema, Masters of 2020 as well as 13 Editions & 13 Films.

Due to the spread of Coronavirus, this edition of the festival will be held online through a national platform in the country.

According to the director of the festival Mohammad Hamidi-Moqaddam, so far, 894 films have been submitted to the different sections of the event.

