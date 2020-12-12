Araghchi meets with Afghan nat. security adviser

During the meeting, bilateral issues, security, and the peace process in Afghanistan were discussed.

Aragchi emphasized Tehran's support for the Afghan government and constitution.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has voiced its readiness for any assistance to the peace process in neighboring Afghanistan.

In a telephone conversation with Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Mohammad Hanif Atmar in earlier in September, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran spares no efforts to offer any assistance to the peace process in Afghanistan.

