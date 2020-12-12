  1. Politics
Dec 12, 2020, 4:31 PM

Araghchi meets with Afghan nat. security adviser

Araghchi meets with Afghan nat. security adviser

TEHRAN, Dec. 12 (MNA) – Iranian Deputy FM Abbas Araghchi met and held talks with the National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib in Kabul on Saturday.

During the meeting, bilateral issues, security, and the peace process in Afghanistan were discussed.

Aragchi emphasized Tehran's support for the Afghan government and constitution.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has voiced its readiness for any assistance to the peace process in neighboring Afghanistan.

In a telephone conversation with Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Mohammad Hanif Atmar in earlier in September, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran spares no efforts to offer any assistance to the peace process in Afghanistan.

HJ/5093895

News Code 167067

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News