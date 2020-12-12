JCPOA Joint Commission meeting to be held virtually

Chaired by the EU's Deputy Foreign Policy Chief Helga Schmid, the JCPOA Joint Commission meeting will be held on Wednesday at the level of deputy foreign ministers and political directors of Foreign Ministries of the participant states through videoconference.

Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi will chair Iranian delegation at the meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission.

The European Union had previously announced the meeting, saying that the agenda of the meeting will include current efforts to maintain the JCPOA and effective ways to fully implement the agreement by all parties and readiness to exchange views at ministerial level.

The previous meeting of the Joint Commission was held in September at the Palais Coburg Hotel in Vienna.

ZZ/FNA 13990922000373