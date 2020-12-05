Russia reacts to leak of IAEA's confidential report on Iran

In a tweet on Saturday, Mikhail Ulyanov wrote, "Yet another confidential #IAEA report on #Iran was leaked to mass media immediately upon its circulation in Board of Governors."

"The Ambassador of Iran in his Twitter account has already reacted by suggesting to strengthen mechanisms of confidentiality. Good idea but will it help?," he added.

Reuters quoted the International Atomic Energy Agency as saying that Iran plans to install three more cascades of advanced IR-2m centrifuges at its uranium enrichment plant at Natanz.

In reaction to the leaked IAEA report to the media about the installation of new centrifuges, Iran's Permanent Representative to International Organizations said that IAEA shall ensure confidentiality of safeguards information.

In a Friday tweet, Kazem Gharibabadi wrote, "@iaeaorg confidential report, based on Iran's confidential letter, appeared in Media immediately even before the BoG Members could track it down."

"Agency is not merely responsible to update the development but shall ensure confidentiality of safeguards information," he added.

"If neither the Agency nor its Member States are to be blamed for this crack in confidentiality, @iaeaorg should revise its confidentiality mechanisms including regarding using GovAtom as the safe and confidential means for communications," the Iranian diplomat said.

ZZ/FNA13990914000550