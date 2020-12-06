Parliament's legislation on JCPOA conveying message to 5+1

Referring to the counteractive plan for the lifting of sanctions which was ratified on December 1 following the failure of JCPOA’s European parties to fulfill commitments and in wake of the assassination of an Iranian scientist, First Deputy Speaker of the Iranian Parliament said to Mehr News agency, “No one is opposed to negotiating, communicating with the world and resolving the existing issues through dialogue.”

He went on to say, “Iran fulfilled its obligations under the agreement, however, it was the European parties who failed to fulfill their commitments. Therefore, staying in such a situation is, strategically, in the detriment of national interests and authority of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Passing a counteractive plan for the lifting of sanctions and preserving the national interests of the Iranian nation conveys a message to the European parties of the JCPOA, the United States, and even Iran’s partners, China and Russia, he said added that Iran's message is that If the Europeans fail to fulfill their commitment, Iran will not accept any restriction in the context of JCPOA.



RHM/5087933