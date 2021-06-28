Politics مرضیه رحمانی 28 June 2021 - 09:21 Download photos Front pages of Iran’s English dailies on June 28 TEHRAN, Jun. 28 (MNA) – Here are the front pages of Iran’s English-language dailies on Monday, June 28. Tags Iran USA COVID-19 Vaccine Vaccine Production Major General Hossein Salami Noora Vaccine Iranian Dailies Iran International Dailies Related News Iran to conduct human test of domestic COVID-19 vaccine Home-grown Sputnik V vaccines unveiled in Karaj Iran to produce, purchase coronavirus vaccine VIDEO: FAKHRA vaccine tested on Martyr Fakhrizadeh son
Your Comment